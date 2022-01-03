BizTech Share

Several cryptocurrencies hit record high prices in 2021 | Money Talks

The market value of cryptocurrencies shot up as high as 3 trillion dollars this year. That's as hedge funds, governments and mum and dad investors looked for new ways to sustain and build their wealth. But many are concerned about the lack of regulation in the market, as well as the environmental impact of crypto mining. As lawmakers try to strike a balance between effective oversight and technological innovation, it appears price volatility will remain the hallmark of cryptocurrencies. Financial economist, Alex de Vries joined us from Almere, the Netherlands. He explained how government regulations around the world could affect cryptoassets' legitimacy. #Cryptocurrency #NFT #BitcoinMining