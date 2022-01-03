World Share

Sudan's PM Hamdok resigns a month after signing agreement with military

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had promised to save Sudan's transition to civilian rule. But he's now resigned during widespread protests and political deadlock, following a coup that derailed the already tenuous transition to democracy. Hamdok's resignation throws Sudan into even more political uncertainty, as he warns that a dangerous tipping point has been passed. Liz Maddock reports. #SudanProtests #AbdallaHamdok