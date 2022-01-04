POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the significance of Tunisia launching a national consultation on reforms?
What is the significance of Tunisia launching a national consultation on reforms?
Tunisia has launched a national consultation process to help draft a new constitution. The reform package, driven by President Kais Saied, calls on citizens to send suggestions on a wide range of topics including economic, financial social and educational affairs. Yasmine Akrimi from the Brussels International Center explains the goals of launching this consultation on reforms . #Tunisia #Saied #reforms
January 4, 2022
