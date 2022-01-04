POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Metaverse, NFTs, cryptocurrency expected to remain popular
Could this year be the year that virtual reality finally happens? Consumers have generally ignored the market due to a lack of content, heavy handsets and motion sickness, but with the Metaverse growing in 2021 and Facebook rebranding itself to Meta we may see VR making a comeback. Chris Stokel-Walker, a technology journalist and author, explains what consumers should be keeping their eye on. #Metaverse #cryptocurrency #Meta
January 4, 2022
