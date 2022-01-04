January 4, 2022
04:36
Theranos founder convicted on four counts of fraud, conspiracy
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, has been found guilty on four charges of fraud. The charismatic young executive had been hailed as revolutionizing health care, gaining almost a billion dollars from high profile investors. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University explains what effect this verdict has had on the biotech industry. #Holmes #Theranos #fraud
