POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief calls meeting with Russia on Ukraine crisis
04:09
World
NATO chief calls meeting with Russia on Ukraine crisis
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called senior Russian officials and allied ambassadors to a special meeting on January 12. It's a bid to prevent open conflict over Ukraine. The meeting will take place in Brussels after the US and Russia hold security talks on Monday in Geneva. Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military co-operation with Ukraine and Georgia. Political communications specialist Paul Bell has more on what to expect from this meeting. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia
January 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?