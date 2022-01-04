What Are China's Ambitions in Africa?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:30
World
China's ongoing investments in Africa are continuing to grow. Its trade capacity with the continent has reached over $200 billion. China's pumping of billions of dollars is raising concerns about its remarkable influence and the massive debt it will have on African economies. While China is pledging to support Africa without imposing its will, what are its ambitions in the region? Is this investment mutually beneficial or is there an element of exploitation here that some even label Debt Trap Diplomacy? Guests: Victor Gao Chair Professor at Soochow University Aly-Khan Satchu CEO of Rich Management Ovigwe Eguegu Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined
January 4, 2022
