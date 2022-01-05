POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of investor fraud | Money Talks
05:40
BizTech
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of investor fraud | Money Talks
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing start-up, Theranos, that once seemed to promise the impossible - has been found guilty of four charges of fraud. The charismatic young executive had been hailed as a visionary who would revolutionise health care, gaining almost a-billion dollars from high-profile investors. It's a stunning downfall of the former tech darling, who now faces up to 20 years in prison. Scott Lucas is a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham in the UK. He explains why the Elizabeth Holmes trial was so captivating to the public. #ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #HolmesTrial
January 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?