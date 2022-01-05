BizTech Share

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of investor fraud | Money Talks

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing start-up, Theranos, that once seemed to promise the impossible - has been found guilty of four charges of fraud. The charismatic young executive had been hailed as a visionary who would revolutionise health care, gaining almost a-billion dollars from high-profile investors. It's a stunning downfall of the former tech darling, who now faces up to 20 years in prison. Scott Lucas is a professor of international politics at the University of Birmingham in the UK. He explains why the Elizabeth Holmes trial was so captivating to the public. #ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #HolmesTrial