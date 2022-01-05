Winnie-the-Pooh character enters public domain in US | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Winnie-the-Pooh character enters public domain in US
06:42
BizTech
Winnie-the-Pooh character enters public domain in US
Winnie-the-Pooh is now part of the public domain in the US. Copyright for the character and most of his pals expired at the start of the year. It could be a blockbuster opportunity for authors, filmmakers, and other creators who grew up with the franchise and have waited decades to enter the Hundred Acre Wood. Jennifer Jenkins is the director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. #WinnieThePooh #PoohCopyright #PoohFranchise
January 5, 2022
