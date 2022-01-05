POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prince Andrew’s lawyers to urge judge to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit
Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew are arguing that the sexual assault civil lawsuit against him should be dismissed. He is being sued in the US by Virginia Roberts Giuffre who says the prince assaulted her 20 years ago when she was a teenager after being introduced by Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyer Joseph Haynes Davis tells us what's likely ahead for this case. #PrinceAndrew #assault #Giuffre
January 5, 2022
