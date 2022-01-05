POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
State of emergency declared in Kazakhstan's capital amid fuel protests
01:37
World
State of emergency declared in Kazakhstan's capital amid fuel protests
A state of emergency is declared in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan. Rare and violent protests over rising fuel prices in the oil-rich central Asian country forced the government to resign on Wednesday. Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti from the Italian Institute for International Political Studies explains why protests are raging in the country. #Kazakhstan #NurSultan #Energyprotests
January 5, 2022
