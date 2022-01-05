POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds of protesters storm mayor's office in Almaty
02:35
World
Hundreds of protesters storm mayor's office in Almaty
In #Kazakhstan, there have been clashes between security forces and protesters angry over the hike in the fuel price. The demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings. Authorities fear there are casualties among the law enforcers. The country's cabinet has already resigned and a state of emergency has been declared in the capital. The President says he has taken over as head of the country's Security Council and promised to act with what he described as "maximum toughness". Rahul Radhakrishanan reports. #Protests #FuelPrices
January 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?