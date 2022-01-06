World Share

2022: Trump social, Russia and Ukraine, & Beijing Winter Olympics

Nexus looking ahead to what’s coming up in 2022. Firstly, increasingly tense situation involving Russia and Ukraine - which could be a very big story this year. Also, The Winter Olympics are next month - but who feels like playing games when there are still concerns about the well-being of China’s biggest tennis star Peng Shuai… Plus, Donald Trump’s back with his new social media platform ‘Truth Social’.