POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2022: Trump social, Russia and Ukraine, & Beijing Winter Olympics
26:00
World
2022: Trump social, Russia and Ukraine, & Beijing Winter Olympics
Nexus looking ahead to what’s coming up in 2022. Firstly, increasingly tense situation involving Russia and Ukraine - which could be a very big story this year. Also, The Winter Olympics are next month - but who feels like playing games when there are still concerns about the well-being of China’s biggest tennis star Peng Shuai… Plus, Donald Trump’s back with his new social media platform ‘Truth Social’.
January 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?