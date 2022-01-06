POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global tech shares plunge after Fed signals faster rate hikes
Global tech shares plunge after Fed signals faster rate hikes
Investors are dumping shares in big technology companies in a broad rout that started on Wall Street, and has continued in Asian markets. The selloff was triggered by the release of the details of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which took place last month. In the document, monetary officials signalled they may raise interest rates earlier than expected this year, to tame inflation. Loreen Gilbert is the CEO of wealth management firm WealthWise in Dalls, Texas. She says investors are optimistic that the reopening of economies will boost corporate profits this year, but an aggressive Federal Reserve can spoil the party. #GlobalMarket #TechFirms #FederalReserve
January 6, 2022
