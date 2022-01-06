POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How has Kazakhstan become so violent and volatile?
Security forces in Kazakhstan have reportedly killed dozens of protesters trying to storm government buildings on Wednesday night. The country is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest. Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti from the Russia Caucasus and Central Asia Centre weighs in on why the country has descended to anarchy. #Kazakhistan #Russia #Almaty
January 6, 2022
