POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It's been one year since supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol Building
03:24
World
It's been one year since supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol Building
Its been one year since supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. 140 police officers were injured and one protestor was killed. President Trump was accused of inciting the riot over his unfounded allegations that the 2020 election result had been fixed. For many Americans, the violent scenes amounted to an attack against the Constitution and democracy itself. President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary with a direct verbal attack against Trump and a call for everyone to reject political violence. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
January 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?