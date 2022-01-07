What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

What's Behind the Civil Discontent in Kazakhstan?

Violent protests in Kazakhstan have rocked the nation and forced its government to resign. Failed attempts by the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to calm tensions have resulted in Russia deploying troops to restore order on the streets. So, what's behind the civil unrest in Kazakhstan? And how might the deepening crisis impact the wider region? Guests: Theresa Fallon Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies Jennifer Murtazashvili Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh