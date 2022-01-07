POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France's EU Presidency: Will Macron's Domestic Objectives Shape His EU Agenda?
25:55
World
France's EU Presidency: Will Macron's Domestic Objectives Shape His EU Agenda?
France has taken over the European Union Council presidency. But as French President Emmanuel Macron aims to tackle the bloc's challenges, he faces a national election at home. So, will his domestic objectives shape his European agenda? Guests: Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Noelle O Connell CEO of European Movement Ireland Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-chief at Visegrad Insight Magazine
January 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?