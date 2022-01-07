World Share

France's EU Presidency: Will Macron's Domestic Objectives Shape His EU Agenda?

France has taken over the European Union Council presidency. But as French President Emmanuel Macron aims to tackle the bloc's challenges, he faces a national election at home. So, will his domestic objectives shape his European agenda? Guests: Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Noelle O Connell CEO of European Movement Ireland Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-chief at Visegrad Insight Magazine