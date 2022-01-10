POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scientists find insulin is not the only blood sugar regulator
Scientists have discovered a new molecule produced in fat tissue that could act similarly to insulin, rapidly regulating blood glucose levels. Injections of it into diabetic mice put their diabetes into remission for weeks or months. Scientists hope further research will lead to better treatment for diabetic patients. WHO adviser Mary-Louise McLaws weighs in on this study. #Insulin #COVID #diabetes
January 10, 2022
