POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq parliament re-elects Mohamed al Halbousi as the new speaker
04:48
World
Iraq parliament re-elects Mohamed al Halbousi as the new speaker
New legislators in Iraq have re-elected Mohamed al-Halbousi as speaker, after resuming their first session. The parliament was briefly adjourned due to clashes between competing blocs just before the election. Lawmakers are also set to appoint two deputies and elect a president to form the new Iraqi government. Ahmed Rushdi, senior foreign policy adviser to Iraq's parliament and head of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation, explains whether the re-election of the speaker is a move in the right direction. #Iraq #Halbousi #newspeaker
January 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?