Kazakh president blames ex-president for creating class of wealthy elites
05:47
World
Kazakh president blames ex-president for creating class of wealthy elites
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accused his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, of creating a class of wealthy elites. It was rare criticism of his 81-year-old mentor Nazarbayev, who remains a powerful figure in the country. Political communications specialist Paul Bell explains why the president is distancing himself from his predecessor. #Tokayev #Kazakhstan #Nazarbayev
January 11, 2022
