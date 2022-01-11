World Share

Kazakh president blames ex-president for creating class of wealthy elites

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accused his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, of creating a class of wealthy elites. It was rare criticism of his 81-year-old mentor Nazarbayev, who remains a powerful figure in the country. Political communications specialist Paul Bell explains why the president is distancing himself from his predecessor. #Tokayev #Kazakhstan #Nazarbayev