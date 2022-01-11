POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five Months On: Is the Taliban Keeping Its Promises?
It's been five months since the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and the subsequent takeover of the Taliban. The group made several promises that it has learned from its previous rule. But many in the international community are questioning if the Taliban is sincere. After the dissolution of the country's election commission, is there any hope left to have a free and fair election in Afghanistan? Guests: Huseyin Avni Botsali Former OIC Envoy to Afghanistan Omar Samad Former Afghan Diplomat
January 11, 2022
