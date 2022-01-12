POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 hospitalisations in US surge as Omicron cases rise
There are currently more people hospitalized in the US for COVID-19 than this time last year, when the Delta variant was at its peak. The US has also reported it's surpassed 1.3 million daily cases of the virus, a global record. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has taken a toll on the economy, as hundreds of thousands of workers who are exposed to the virus, need to take time off of work to isolate.
January 12, 2022
