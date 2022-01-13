What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US inflation hit 7% in December, fastest pace since 1982

US inflation hit its fastest pace in almost four decades last year as supply chain bottlenecks, demand imbalances and monetary stimulus all helped to keep prices elevated. In December, inflation rose 7%, up from 6.8% in November. That was the fastest rise since 1982 and marked the third straight month in which inflation exceeded 6%. OANDA senior market analyst, Craig Erlam joined us from London. #UnitedStates #Inflation #USDollar