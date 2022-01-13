POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye's first mini satellite set to launch with SpaceX rocket
Turkiye's first mini satellite, the Grizu-263A, is set to launch into space with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday. The satellite is designed to operate for nearly five years in a low earth orbit. The project was launched by students of the Engineering Faculty of Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University. Bulent Ekmekci from the Grizu-263 Space Team Consultant has more on this venture. #Grizu263A #Turkiye #satellite
January 13, 2022
