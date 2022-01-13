World Share

Kremlin disappointed by talks but hasn't given up on diplomacy

Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, says the Kremlin is disappointed by the outcome of the talks but is not willing to give up on diplomacy. Alexander Lukashevich described the talks between Russia and the West as a 'moment of truth' but said if they can't reach common ground the outcome will be catastrophic. Mark Kimmitt, former assistant US secretary of state for political-military affairs, weighs in. #Russia #NATO #Ukraine