POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands rally in Mali against sanctions imposed over election delay
02:14
World
Thousands rally in Mali against sanctions imposed over election delay
Thousands of people in Mali have responded to a call from the army to protest sanctions imposed on the West African nation over delayed elections. Mali's military aims to stay in power for up to five years before having a vote, despite international demands that it respects an agreement it made, to hold the elections by February. Sarah Balter has this report. #MaliCoup #ECOWAS
January 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?