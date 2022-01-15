POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Report: US charities donated over $105 million to anti-Muslim groups
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Peacekeepers from an alliance of former Soviet states, start pulling out of Kazakhstan as calm returns to the streets of Almaty. Tensions at the Ukrainian border are high as diplomatic efforts between Russia and Western nations are at an impasse. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly admits, that he ignored COVID-19 restrictions that HIS OWN government imposed by attending a garden party during lock down. And we speak to Palestinian journalists, who accuse Israel of trying to intimidate them with physical attacks. #Playback
January 15, 2022
