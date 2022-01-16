POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pomaks in Bulgaria keep their elaborate wedding traditions alive
02:03
World
Muslims make up roughly 10% of Bulgaria's population, but few celebrate such vibrant wedding rituals as the Pomaks. Ethnically Slavic, the Pomak people converted from Christianity to Islam under Ottoman rule, but suffered persecution during the communist era. Despite marginalisation and government efforts to assimilate the 65,000-strong community, their traditions endure. TRT World's Claudia Wyatt has more. #WinterWeddings #Pomaks #Tradition
January 16, 2022
