US inflation surges to 7% in December, highest since 1982 | Money Talks
02:27
BizTech
Interest rates in the world's largest economy may be hiked more than three times this year, if price levels continue to rise. The comments from US Federal Reserve officials come after inflation in the country surged to seven-percent in December, its highest level in almost four decades. But higher borrowing costs could erode profits for businesses relying on loans. #Inflation #PriceHikes #FederalReserve
January 17, 2022
