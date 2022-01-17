POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two teens arrested in UK in connection with Texas hostage-taking
05:22
World
Two teenagers have been arrested in the UK in connection with a hostage stand-off in a Texas synagogue. British counterterrorism police made the arrests in Manchester. That's after the FBI named the gunman as British national Malik Faisal Akram. US affairs analyst Ross Feingold weighs in on what this says about extremism and the internationalisation of it. #Texas #Synagoge #UK #akram
January 17, 2022
