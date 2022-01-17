POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New Oxfam report highlights impact of global inequality in pandemic
A new report by UK charity Oxfam says structural inequalities are worsening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report says rich nations have monopolised vaccine availability, which has led to millions more deaths and prevented many countries from returning to a sense of normalcy. Dana Abed from Oxfam in Lebanon has more on the findings of this report. #COVID #Oxfam #inequality
January 17, 2022
