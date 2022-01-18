POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel reports record number of applications for gun licences
03:59
World
Israel reports record number of applications for gun licences
Clashes between Palestinian and Jewish citizens of Israel during last year's Gaza war have eroded trust in both communities. According to the latest data, Israelis have applied for a record number of gun licences since then, with many saying they fear for their personal safety. Gershon Baskin Israeli-Palestinian Public Policy Institute explains how he thinks tensions might be diffused. #Israel #GunLicense #Palestinians
January 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?