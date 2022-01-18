POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudanese protesters' grievances run deeper than power-sharing deal
01:58
World
Sudanese protesters' grievances run deeper than power-sharing deal
Sudan is facing a series of crises. In the space of four months, the prime minister was deposed, then reinstated and then resigned. There's also an economic crisis and violence on the streets. In the midst of it all, former strongman Omar al Bashir faces extradition to the International Criminal Court to answer to charges of crimes against humanity. Claire Herriot reports. #Sudan
January 18, 2022
