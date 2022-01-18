World Share

Are Turkiye and Armenia at a Turning Point in Restoring Relations?

After more than a decade since their last meeting, Turkiye and Armenia held their first round of talks in Moscow. Although no breakthroughs were achieved, both sides agreed to hold future negotiations without any pre-conditions. Is it a new beginning for the two countries? And with a new security environment in the southern Caucuses, have Turkiye and Armenia finally found the conditions to end decades of mistrust? Will relations be normalised in the near future? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Vahram Ter-Matevosyan Associate Professor at the American University of Armenia