BizTech Share

Asia-Pacific markets fall after overnight sell-off on Wall Street

Asia-Pacific markets are all in the red following an overnight sell-off on Wall Street. The Dow Jones slipped 1.5% and the Nasdaq, the technology-focused index, declined 2.6%, which is its lowest level in 3 months. Asia is all painted red, with the Japanese Nikkei down as much as 2.8%. For more on this story, Hargreaves Lansdown investment analyst, Susannah Streeter joined us from Bristol, UK. #GlobalMarkets #DowJones #Nasdaq