HOW HAS THE UK CHANGED AFTER BREXIT?

‘Get Brexit Done’ was the slogan the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to win the general election in 2019. He also promised to ‘unleash Britain’s potential’ but did he manage to deliver on his promise? Guests: Matt Withers Journalist at The New European David Henig UK Trade Policy Project, Director John Curtice British Political Scientist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.