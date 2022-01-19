POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Davos meeting to be held online for second time due to pandemic
The World Economic Forum, which normally meets in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, will be held online for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19. Instead of face to face meetings of business chiefs and political thinkers there will be a series of online talks and lectures. And the pandemic has changed the global economy itself, helping some of the wealthiest people in the world further expand their fortunes. The widening gap between rich and poor has, for many, proved deadly. Francis Collings reports.
January 19, 2022
