China's central bank cuts key lending rates amid economic woes

China’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rates again on Thursday amid concerns about an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. The People’s Bank of China reduced the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%. In December, the PBOC had also cut the one-year loan prime rate for the first time since April 2020. For more on the story, we were joined by Victoria Scholar. She is head of investments at Interactive Investor in London. #ChinaInterestRate #PeoplesBankofChina #ChinaEconomy