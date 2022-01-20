POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkiye's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14%
Turkiye's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14%
Turkiye's Central Bank has kept its policy rate, one week repo rate, unchanged at 14%, in line with expectations. The decision was announced after the first monetary policy meeting of the year. Looking ahead at the next 12 months, foreign banks expect the central bank to keep interest rates stable. Adjunct Professor of Finance at Boğaziçi University, Taha Meli Arvas, joined us live from Istanbul. #TurkiyeEconomy #InterestRate #TurkishLira
January 20, 2022
