Will France’s EU presidency change Europe?

DESCRIPTION: France has taken over the presidency of the European Union, but it’s ambitious plans for a sovereign Europe could be undone by the pandemic and elections in April. While there has been push back in Eastern European capitals… he does have the backing of its powerful neighbour, Germany. GUESTS: Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Journalist Philippe Marliere Professor of French & European politics at UCL Shada Islam EU commentator Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.