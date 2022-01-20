January 20, 2022
26:00
26:00
More Videos
One Year On: President Biden's Successes and Failures
It's been a year in office for the 46th President of the United States. In his first year alone, Biden's had to deal with a global pandemic, peak inflation alongside staggering government debt, while ending America's longest war. How much has the country's oldest ever president been able to deliver? Guests: Mitch Lerner Professor of American History at Ohio State University Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Robert Gutsche Jr US Political Analyst and Associate Professor at Lancaster University
More Videos