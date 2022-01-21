POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Can Turkey and Serbia Work Together to De-escalate Tensions in the Balkans?
Turkish President Erdogan and his Serbian counterpart Vucic met in Ankara on Tuesday. After signing multiple agreements covering education, trade and tourism, the two leaders stressed the need to de-escalate tensions in Bosnia-Herzegovina. As Vucic underlined his country's respect for Bosnia's integrity and he also supported Erdogan's call to bring its multi-ethnic leaders together towards a solution. Turkiye is playing a mediating role in Bosnia, as it shares close relations with the country's tripartite presidency. Will Turkiye`s efforts help to solve the problems in the country? Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Security Analyst Ermin Zec Political Analyst
January 21, 2022
