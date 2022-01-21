POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Edelman Trust Barometer: Cycle of distrust threatens society
Edelman Trust Barometer: Cycle of distrust threatens society
A major study has found the world is failing to meet the challenges of the climate crisis and COVID-19 because of widespread distrust in governments and other institutions. The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 36-thousand people in more than 28 countries and the results show trust in democratic governments is eroding. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University weighs in. #EdelmanTrust #Scientists #COVID19
January 21, 2022
