World Share

Edelman Trust Barometer: Cycle of distrust threatens society

A major study has found the world is failing to meet the challenges of the climate crisis and COVID-19 because of widespread distrust in governments and other institutions. The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 36-thousand people in more than 28 countries and the results show trust in democratic governments is eroding. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University weighs in. #EdelmanTrust #Scientists #COVID19