Can the US and Russia reach an agreement on Ukraine tensions?
Last-ditch talks between the United States and Russia aiming at averting an invasion of Ukraine have ended without agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov described the talks as frank and constructive, despite failure to resolve vast disagreements over Ukraine and Russia's demands for security guarantees. Journalist and political analyst Ryan Chilcote weighs in on whether Washington and Moscow can reach an agreement to end Ukraine tensions. #Ukraine #NATO #Russia
January 21, 2022
