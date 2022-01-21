World Share

Blinken and Lavrov hold 'frank' talks over growing Ukraine crisis

Last-ditch talks between the United States and Russia aiming at averting an invasion of Ukraine have ended without agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov described the talks as frank and constructive, despite failure to resolve vast disagreements over Ukraine and Russia's demands for security guarantees. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.