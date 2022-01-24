POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN calls for inclusive digital education for all children
Nearly a quarter of the world's children can't read or count. It's a major concern for the United Nations, which says countries must address the problem in the interests of current and future generations. That's why the theme of this year's International Day of Education is Changing Course, Transforming Education. Mary Joy Pigozz from the Education Above All Foundation explains how the UN hopes to change the course of education. #InternationalDayofEducation #COVID #Digital
January 24, 2022
