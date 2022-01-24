POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Norway says Taliban meeting doesn’t signal recognition of the group
03:40
World
Norway says Taliban meeting doesn’t signal recognition of the group
A Taliban delegation is meeting Western government officials in Norway to discuss the economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Norway’s foreign minister has stressed the talks do not signal recognition for the Taliban, which took control of the country in August last year. Torek Farhadi, a former adviser to the Afghan government, has more on what’s expected from these meetings. #Taliban #Norway #Norway
January 24, 2022
