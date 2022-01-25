World Share

EU foreign ministers in Brussels over potential Russian attack

EU foreign ministers have gathered in Brussels to co-ordinate their response to a potential Russian attack on Ukraine. They were joined online by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who was to brief them on the latest talks with Russia. The US and UK are withdrawing non-essential embassy staff from Kiev, and NATO is deploying additional forces to Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s troop build-up on Ukraine’s border. TRT World’s Sara Firth has the latest from Eastern Ukraine.