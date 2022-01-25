World Share

Police investigate parties at Downing Street during lockdown

British police have announced a criminal investigation into lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10 Downing Street. It follows the latest revelation that Boris Johnson attended an impromptu birthday party at his office in June 2020. The British media is reporting that Johnson himself will be questioned as part of the inquiry, but the Prime Minister's aides say he doesn't believe he's broken any laws. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.